HBD to AC/DC's 4-String artist Cliff Williams, here with 'is lovely missus Georgeanne. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The Rollin’ Stones introduced their new bass player Bill Wyman tonight in 1962 at a show at the Ricky-Tick club, West of London in Windsor. It was an influential spot that saw the likes of The Yardbirds, The Who, Jimi Hendrix, Pink Floyd, and Cream as well as American soul like The Supremes, The Temptations, and Stevie Wonder. The interior would be recreated on a London soundstage 4 years later for a Yardbirds show in the movie Blow Up.

The Beatles played the Wimbledon Palais tonight in 1963 on a special stage the promoter erected to prevent damage to them and their equipment, surrounded by a steel cage.

The Rolling Stones guitarist Brian Jones was rushed to St. George’s Hospital in London tonight in 1967 after collapsing due to exhaustion, likely heavy drug and alcohol use, and having several of his bad English teeth out at the Dentist’s earlier that day.

The Ringo Starr directed film Born To Boogie premiered in London tonight in 1972. It included a concert from Ringo and T-Rex frontman Marc Bolan done at the Empire Wembley Pool, Abbey Road studio sequences with those two and Elton John, and Magical Mystery Tour style vignettes shot at John Lennon’s house among other places.

Keyboard player Billy Preston was in court in Los Angeles today in 1998, entering into a plea-bargain agreement for charges of insurance fraud and probation violations around earlier convictions for cocaine. He got 5 years of probation and drug rehab in exchange for testifying against six co-conspirators who set fires, staged thefts, and rigged car crashes for a total of 18 insurance claims.

Sir Paul McCartney played The Cavern Club in Liverpool for the first time since 1963 tonight in 1999.

A funeral took place in Arlington Texas today in 2004 for Pantera and Damageplan guitarist ‘Dimebag” Darrell Abbot, who’d been shot to death on stage a week earlier in Columbus Ohio by an armed nutter who killed three others and wounded seven. Fan Eddie Van Halen placed Dimebag’s original guitar in the KISS Kasket he was buried in.

Rock and Roll Birthdays

Producer and songwriter Gary Usher, who worked with The Byrds and The Beach Boys, would be 79 if he hadn’t checked out in 1990.

Jackie McAuley, keyboard player for Van Morrison’s Them is 71.

AC/DC bass player Cliff Williams is 68.

12/14