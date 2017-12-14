Before The KZOK Christmas party at the Temple Theater in Tacoma some of us stopped into Harmon Brewing Co for a few beers. They have a few locations, this one is the Taproom. I had the Point Defiance IPA which is delicious. Matt tried something new, their ‘New England style’ IPA. Of course I had to have a taste. It’s also very tasty, but in a totally different way. Different hops, different mouth feel, but very good. Harmon is doing a lot of barrel aged and sours, but also has blondes and porters and more. There is something for every taste. I met the brewer, who was super welcoming. Our bartender Tanner was great. So many people in there were regulars, and there’s a great sense of community. If you’re looking for great beer, a big taproom with tvs, games and food, look no further than Harmon!