                                     Mike Gastineau:      SEAHAWKS LUCKY THINGS DIDN’T GET WORSE Read More
Filed Under:Harmon Brewing Co., Sarah's Beer of the Week

Before The KZOK Christmas party at the Temple Theater in Tacoma some of us stopped into Harmon Brewing Co for a few beers. They have a few locations, this one is the Taproom. I had the Point Defiance IPA which is delicious. Matt tried something new, their ‘New England style’ IPA. Of course I had to have a taste. It’s also very tasty, but in a totally different way. Different hops, different mouth feel, but very good. Harmon is doing a lot of barrel aged and sours, but also has blondes and porters and more. There is something for every taste. I met the brewer, who was super welcoming. Our bartender Tanner was great. So many people in there were regulars, and there’s a great sense of community. If you’re looking for great beer, a big taproom with tvs, games and food, look no further than Harmon!

img 20171207 1742321 Sarahs Beer of the Week 12.14.17

Alexander, the head brewer at Harmon!

img 3142 e1512754298484 Sarahs Beer of the Week 12.14.17 img 3145 e1512754317887 Sarahs Beer of the Week 12.14.17 img 20171207 1629530 Sarahs Beer of the Week 12.14.17 img 20171207 1630028 Sarahs Beer of the Week 12.14.17 img 20171207 1630215 Sarahs Beer of the Week 12.14.17 img 20171207 1630463 Sarahs Beer of the Week 12.14.17 img 20171207 1630533 Sarahs Beer of the Week 12.14.17

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 102.5 KZOK

WATCH NOW
Latest Music News
Sarah's Brewery Visit Videos

Listen Live