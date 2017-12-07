One of the great things about having like-minded friends, is they bring you great gifts from their travels. My friend Darren went to Montana and brought back some delicious IPA for us to try. Bitter Root Brewing is in Hamilton, Montana. Never heard of it. Town or brewery. Ain’t that fun! He brought back a few cans of the Imperial Red Double IPA. While the sun was shining bright this week, it’s cold and a Double IPA hits the spot. It’s malty, and earthy, and hoppy as well. It has aromas of Winter. Some spice and pine. All the things you want this time of year. It was fun to try a beer this unfamiliar. On your travels, try something local, even if you’ve never heard of it. And it doesn’t hurt to bring back some of the good stuff for your friends!