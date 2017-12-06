Divorce, Separation, Child Custody Issues??? Rick Jones of Goldberg Jones joined us in studio for today’s Life Coach segment. Rick answered listeners’ specific questions about creating of a parenting plan in an uncontested divorce, consideration of familial support in a custody decision, division of property purchased by an unmarried couple, warrants associated with contempt charges, and so much more.

You can reach Rick Jones, anytime, at 1-800-DIVORCE. And remember, Rick joins us the first Wednesday of each month for a very special edition of Life Coach.