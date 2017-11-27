Sarah Goes to Australia

For Thanksgiving week Matt and I went to several places in Australia. This was our first trip there. I’ve got a ton of pictures, but we’ll start with some from Adelaide, in South Australia. The people were friendly, the scenery spectacular, and the food/wine/beer delicious.
Crazy trees in Adelaide
Lifelong dream came true!
Flat White!
They love avocado toast and beets!
An emu!
Koalas are cute
Koala
Adelaide has beautiful architecture
Funky plants in South Australia
Dingos!
Seaside town west of Adelaide
Yup, a 12 in Australia
Tasmanian devil!
Kangaroo chillin out
Matt feeds a little ‘roo
Our Australian friends Michael, Elizabeth and Alex