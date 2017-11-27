CLICK HERE TO GET YOUR KZOK HOLIDAY PARTY TICKETS!

Sarah Goes to Australia

Filed Under: Sarah KZOK Australia, The Danny Bonaduce and Sarah Morning Show

For Thanksgiving week Matt and I went to several places in Australia.  This was our first trip there.  I’ve got a ton of pictures, but we’ll start with some from Adelaide, in South Australia.  The people were friendly, the scenery spectacular, and the food/wine/beer delicious.

dsc03376 Sarah Goes to Australia

Crazy trees in Adelaide

img 2791 Sarah Goes to Australia

Lifelong dream came true!

img 2756 Sarah Goes to Australia

Flat White!

img 2759 Sarah Goes to Australia

They love avocado toast and beets!

img 2800 Sarah Goes to Australia

An emu!

dsc03387 Sarah Goes to Australia

Koalas are cute

dsc03388 Sarah Goes to Australia

Koala

img 2726 Sarah Goes to Australia

Adelaide has beautiful architecture

dsc03378 Sarah Goes to Australia

Funky plants in South Australia

dsc03389 Sarah Goes to Australia

Dingos!

img 2773 Sarah Goes to Australia

Seaside town west of Adelaide

img 2764 Sarah Goes to Australia

Yup, a 12 in Australia

dsc03413 Sarah Goes to Australia

Tasmanian devil!

dsc03409 Sarah Goes to Australia

Kangaroo chillin out

dsc03402 Sarah Goes to Australia

Matt feeds a little ‘roo

Sarah Goes to Australia

Our Australian friends Michael, Elizabeth and Alex

 

