CLICK HERE TO GET YOUR KZOK HOLIDAY PARTY TICKETS!

‘Partridge Family’ Star David Cassidy Dead at 67

By Joe Hyer

David Cassidy, the performer best known for his role on The Partridge Family, has died. He was 67.

The actor and musician entered a Fort Lauderdale, FL hospital for liver and kidney failure last week.

Cassidy’s family issued a statement confirming the news of his death on Tuesday evening (November 21):

“David died surrounded by those he loved, with joy in his heart and free from the pain that had gripped him for so long,” reads a statement from Cassidy’s publicist (via CNN). “Thank you for the abundance and support you have shown him these many years.”

Cassidy became a teenage heartthrob with his role as Keith Partridge in the ‘70s sitcom, The Partridge Family. He would go on to have a career as a musician with hit songs such as “I Think I Love You,” and “Daydreamer.”

 

More From 102.5 KZOK

WATCH NOW
Latest Music News
Sarah's Brewery Visit Videos

Listen Live