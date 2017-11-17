Here’s Your Second Chance at Foo Fighters Tickets!

                                     Mike Gastineau:      You'll Never Guess Why TNF Is Here To Stay Read More

Filed Under: contest, foo fighters
Photo: Brantley Gutierrez

Did you miss out on snagging Foo Fighters tickets all this week?

Well, don’t fret because we want to give you a second opportunity to win your way to the show before tickets go on sale to the general public on Monday, November 20th at 10 AM!

Starting at 6 PM on Friday and ending at 11:59 PM on Sunday, all you have to do is text the word “FOO” to 24300 and just like that, you are entered!

Don’t miss out on the fun when they come to Safeco Field on Saturday, September 1, 2018, at 7 PM!

Click here for an alternate means of entry.

Click here for rules and more information.

