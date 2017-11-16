Sarah’s Beer of the Week 11.16.17

I love me a good IPA. And I love octopus. Although not together. Until now. Sort of. Narrows Brewing Company like to incorporate history and locale in their beers, and part of that is…the giant octopus that is rumored to live under the Narrows Bridge. Giant Pacific Octopus IPA is named after that notion. I found this in a 22 oz bottle. It’s a delicious brew, with a really nice hop kick. I’ve been drinking so much Citra lately, that this was a nice change. They use Magnum, Columbus, Willamette hops. It’s a 7.2% ABV, so you don’t HAVE to share that bomber if you don’t want to. I didn’t. Narrows makes some really impressive beer, and they have a gorgeous tap room. If you stop in, tell them I sent you. Or Ollie the Octopus.