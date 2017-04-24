Morning coffee in Baja

Matt and I have traveled far and wide, but have never visited the Sea of Cortez. You know, the east coast of Baja California. We’ve always wanted to go, but also wanted to visit someplace off the beaten path. We were thinking someplace with lots of outdoor activities, some solitude. wildlife, and a place to chill. Sometimes you need a vacation where you can relax, but have lots of outdoor activities at the same time. After some in depth internet searches I found a wilderness lodge run by Baja AirVentures. This place, Las Animas (closest town is Bahia de Los Angeles), is about as off the beaten path as you can get. You can only get there by boat, there are no cars, no restaurants, no shops…but TONS of beach and nature! We stayed in a yurt on the beach, surrounded by mountains and fresh air. Some people might call this ‘glamping’. The floors are wood, there is a bathroom, and really nice bedding. As much as I love nature, I do not love sleeping on the ground. The lodge provided all meals (amazing, fresh Mexican food) and lots of beer and margaritas (you know me!). Every day we woke with the sun, went snorkeling, and caught fresh fish for our meals. We saw whales, we swam with sea lions and turtles. We went hiking in the desert. We saw the most beautiful scenery. And after dinner and drinks we sat by the bonfire gazing at the stars. After the crazy rainy cold winter we had in Seattle, this is just what the doc ordered. Check out my pictures below!