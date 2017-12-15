Fans gather at the Alaska Hometown Hangar outside Century Link Field before the Seahawks vs Rams game on December 27, 2015. (Photo by David Conger / davidconger.com)

Without question, 2017 has been the most challenging season of Pete Carroll’s Seahawks career.

Some might point to 2011 when the Hawks had their only losing and non-playoff season in Carroll’s eight seasons but expectations that year were nil and Carroll and John Schneider were still finding the pieces they would use to assemble a Seahawks team that has enjoyed a remarkable run of success.

They were still considered among the elite teams in the NFL at the start of this season. Then the season started happening and it felt like the Seahawks were crossing the Rubicon every week.

They lost two of their first three games and their win against woeful San Francisco occurred only because of a sensational 4th quarter drive engineered and executed solely by Russell Wilson. They were closer than fans care to remember to being zip for three.

Thanks to injuries and inconsistencies the offensive line became a weekly piece of patchwork involving different guys playing different positions trying to keep Wilson from getting crushed by defenders.

The injuries haven’t been limited to the O line. The Hawks defense has been hit especially hard and the team has had the toughest year health-wise in Carroll’s tenure.

They suffered the kind of meltdowns that are funny when they’re happening to some other team. Richard Sherman somewhat comically picked up three penalties on one play against Tennessee. They so thoroughly lost their composure last week at Jacksonville that Carroll felt compelled to apologize on behalf of the entire organization.

Dumb penalties and poor execution were directly responsible for home losses in winnable games versus Washington and Atlanta.

They’ve felt the pain all year long of not being able to find a way to keep Stephen Hauschka. Hauschka has missed three field goals this year with Buffalo. His replacement, Blair Walsh, has seven missed field goals.

And yet, with all the negative things that can be listed about this team, with the frustrations felt by players and fans of letting winnable games fall into the loss column, with all of the challenges 2017 has presented personnel-wise, Carroll’s crew is somehow in position to take control of the NFC West with a win this week against the Los Angeles Rams.

Sunday’s game feels like a playoff game for Seattle. They aren’t exactly done if they lose, but the path to the post-season becomes much more overgrown with potential obstacles. They also aren’t guaranteed anything more than controlling their own destiny with a win. But despite Carroll’s insistence that every week is important and no game is bigger than any other, let’s not pretend we believe that. Sunday is big, and the Seahawks and Rams both know it.

A win for Seattle won’t be easy. Los Angeles has one of the most powerful and balanced offenses in the NFL. Running back Todd Gurley II has 1035 yards on the ground this season which is third best in the NFL. One of his least productive games of the year came the first time these two met (a Seahawks win in October). Jared Goff is having a terrific second season (after a typically rocky rookie year) and is among NFL leaders in yards, TDs, and fewest interceptions thrown.

But their defense has been vulnerable at times, never more so than last week when they gave up 43 points to Philadelphia. They’ve been spotty against the run (they give up a NFC-leading 4.7 yards per carry) which makes the health of Mike Davis an important pregame concern for Seattle.

Stop me if you’ve heard this before, but the Hawks may have (again) found someone ready, willing, and able to handle the running back position. Davis’ numbers are modest but his performance the past two games has been the best by a Seahawks running back over multiple games since last December. He suffered a rib injury in the second half against the Jags but appears to be ready to go this week.

The Rams are looking at this week as their chance to serve notice that there’s a new kid in town in the NFC West. Their last playoff win came at then Qwest Field in January of 2005. At that point, the Rams were the beast of the division. They had been to the playoffs in five of the previous six seasons.

That 27-20 loss left the Seahawks winless in the playoffs since 1984. But that game turned out to be the last gasp of the so-called “greatest show on turf”. They were pummeled the next week by Atlanta and haven’t been back to the playoffs since.

On the other hand, the Hawks have been to the playoffs nine times in 12 seasons since that day in 2005. They’ve won at least one game in each of their post-season appearances. They’ve been to three Super Bowls.

Sunday’s game will be the biggest one between these two teams since that day in 2005. It’s appropriate that the Rams could clinch the division with a win. If there is to be a changing of the guard atop the division (and we’re a long way from knowing if that’s true) it should happen with the upstart proving their mettle against the old dog.

All in all, it makes for delicious anticipation for football fans in Seattle. These are the kind of games you want to see in December. Big, meaningful games with everything on the line. They’re the kind of games the Seahawks have routinely played since 2005.

And, in Seattle, they’re the type of games they usually win.