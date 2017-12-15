HBD in the great hereafter to Alan "Moondoggie" Freed, the man who first put the words "Rock" and "Roll" together. (Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

John Lennon played with the Plastic Ono Band tonight in 1969 at the Lyceum Ballroom in London. Joined by George Harrison, Eric Clapton, Delaney and Bonnie and Friends, Billy Preston, and Keith Moon, the show was a benefit for UNICEF called Peace For Christmas, and though John didn’t know it at the time, it would be his last-ever show in his native England.

Danny Bonaduce’s Partridge Family TV big brother David Cassidy was at #1 on the British album charts today in 1973 with his third solo album Dreams are Nothing More Than Wishes.

Two days before they were scheduled to make an appearance on NBC, The Sex Pistols were denied entry into the United States today in 1977. Immigration authorites cited singer Johnny Rotten’s drug conviction, guitarist Steve Jones’ criminal record, and rythm section Paul Cook and Sid Vicious’ “moral turpitude”.

Pink Floyd started a 5 week run at #1 on the British singles charts with Another Brick In The Wall (Pt. 2) today in 1979. It would be their only top-of-the-pops hit, but get their album The Wall nominated in The States for a Grammy award for Best Performance By A Rock Duo or Group, which they narrowly lost to Bob Seger’s Against The Wind album.

Band Aid, the project organized by The Boomtown Rats singer Bob Geldof to raise money for the famine in Ethiopia, hit #1 in England today in 1984 with Do They Know It’s Christmas? The song performed by a large collection of Britain’s biggest stars of the day would stay in the top spot for 5 weeks, and go on to be the biggest selling single of all time until Elton John’s Princess Diana remake of his song Candle in the Wind.

Rod Stewart married New Zealand born model Rachel Hunter today in 1990. He was quoted as saying, “I found the girl that I want. I won’t be putting my banana in anyone’s fruit bowl from now on”. The two would divorce 9 years later.

Bon Jovi guitarist Ritchie Sambora married the ex-wife of Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee and former star of Dynasty Heather Locklear today in 1994. They would make it together for 12 years before divorcing.

Former Sex Pistols manager Malcolm McLaren announced today in 1999 that he intended to run for the position of Lord Mayor of London. 5 days later an article ran in The New Statesman called My Vision for London, which laid out plans for pot shops, brothels, and booze in public libraries, but Malcolm ultimately bailed on the attempt.

Atlantic Records founder Ahmet Ertegun died today in 2006 at age 83. He’d been in a coma since falling backstage at a Rolling Stones concert in New York in October. He’d made stars from Ray Charles and Aretha Franklin to Led Zeppelin and The Stones, and the head-injury research fundraising Ahmet Ertegun Tribute Concert a year later at London’s 02 Arena would mark the first full-length concert by Zeppelin since the death of their drummer John Bonham.

Rock and Roll Birthdays

Bethel, NY dairy farmer Max Yasgur would be 98. He famously allowed his farm to be used in 1969 for the Woodstock Festival, much to the chagrin of this neighboring farmers, but died of a heart attack three years later.

Influential early rock and roll disc jockey, indeed the man credited with coining the term “rock and roll”, Alan Freed would be 96. He died at age 43 after he started drinking heavily after having his career ruined in the “Payola” scandal in the early 60’s.

Dave Clark Five drummer Dave Clark is 75.

Vanilla Fudge, Beck Bogart and Appice, and Rod Stewart drummer Carmine Appice is 71.

The Clash bass player Paul Simonon is 62.

12/15