Sarah's Beaver...as seen on TeeVee! (Photos courtesy Scott Vanderpool/Scotty Images)

Yet another Seattle institution loved by locals for years is going away, shutting the doors likely forever, at closing time on December 22nd. Though the building isn’t going away to be replaced with something from a Lego set, the owner is retiring, his kids don’t want the business, and any potential new owner is being priced out of the spot they’ve been in for the last 47 years. Sarah’s Beaver is off to bid farewell!

If you can tell Danny and Sarah where her Beaver has been Friday morning, you could win a pair of tickets to see comedian Lewis Black in Seattle’s historic Moore Theater January 20th.

It's in a pretty nice big building...

...that doesn't look like it came out of a box of Legos. Because it was built in 1911 when people gave a ****.

They're lining up literally around the block...

Despite the reputation of owner Jason Wang as the "Sandwich Nazi".

You won't find him goose-stepping about the place though...That's a reference to the Seinfeld character the "Soup Nazi"...

...Who had little tolerance for folks who don't know what they want to order...

Mostly people come here for awesome Turkey sandwiches and Hearty soups.

Business has been booming since Jason announced his impending retirement at 66.

But it's mostly been good all along...for then last 47 years.

Jason inherited the biz from his father, but his kids don't want to continue.

He thought he had a buyer, but the landlord insists on extensive renovations, largely to be paid for by the new tenant.

Which puts the kibosh on the way the place has been for almost a half-century...cheap comfort food.

The line inside is almost as long the one outside...if you're planning on coming before the 22nd, I'd get here early!

Just be sure you know what you want...

...and keep the line moving!

But this guy IS sort of looking forward to an extended smoke break.

As always, the phone number to use is 1-800-252-1025…good luck, and Happy Beaver Hunting!