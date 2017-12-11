EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - OCTOBER 02: Quarterback Russell Wilson #3 of the Seattle Seahawks runs onto the field before the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on October 2, 2016 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Even by the legendary “any given Sunday” cliché that’s been used to define the NFL for decades, what Seahawks fans have gone through since November 1st has eclipsed the stomach-churning feel of the most thrilling ride on the carnival midway.

The Seahawks entered the 11th month of the year with a four-game winning streak, a record of 5 and 2, and reasonable assumptions that they would be among the NFC elite in the second half of the season.

They’re 3 and 3 since then, have suffered several injuries to key players and lost winnable games at home to Washington and Atlanta. Then, in the span of eight days, they beat the best team in the NFC so thoroughly that they briefly awoke the echoes of championships past before suffering a loss to Jacksonville that again changes the debate back to whether or not they have the talent, depth, and perhaps most important the composure to make it into the NFL postseason.

However you chose to define composure (Webster’s says “the state or feeling of being calm or in control of oneself”) the Seahawks performance Sunday was the exact opposite of that. And I’m not even talking about the disgraceful way they ended the game (although we’ll get to that).

On the second series of the game, Germain Ifedi was called for holding. Officials also whistled Jacksonville for pass interference on the play and with offsetting penalties the end result should have been a replay of second down. But Ifedi said something to an official and was given a taunting penalty. Instead of second and 10, the Hawks found themselves with a second and 23.

Early in the second quarter guard Luke Joeckel found himself downfield (and out of position) on a screen pass to Mike Davis. Joeckel’s transgression wiped out a 34-yard gain and extinguished some much-needed early momentum for the offense.

Blair Walsh also missed another field goal attempt to end the first half.

Pete Carroll told sideline reporters that the Hawks would establish the run in the second half. Instead, they opened the third quarter with two consecutive pass plays. On the first, Russell Wilson was called for intentional grounding. On the second, he threw a pass intended for Jimmy Graham (who again this morning appeared on the side of my milk carton) that was intercepted by A.J. Bouye.

Graham then compounded the situation by crashing into Bouye (from behind) when he was clearly out of bounds and the play was over. Officials flagged his cheapest of cheap shots and so, instead of having the ball at their own 43, Jacksonville started at the Seahawks 42. They scored five plays later.

Penalties will happen in an NFL game. But here, just one week after their coach praised them for cleaning up that area of the game, the Seahawks again were costing themselves huge chunks of yardage simply by being undisciplined. It’s easy to make the argument that undisciplined play has now cost them at least three wins this year. Combine that with a ridiculous amount of injuries, and an inaccurate field goal kicker and the fact that they have eight wins is really remarkable.

Speaking of undisciplined…the end of the game. Yikes.

This isn’t the first time the Seahawks have chosen to stir things up when their opponent is in victory formation. Some fans have tried to defend it. Please. Ask yourself how you’d feel if the Hawks were kneeling down to run out the clock and the other team was purposefully trying to start fights and injure players. It’s little league stuff and it’s got to stop. There is NO defense for what Michael Bennett did at the end of the game. So stop trying to mount one.

As for Quinton Jefferson, he had the chance to leave the field. He was actually starting up the tunnel. Then, in something out of the WWE, he ran back and eventually tried to climb into the stands to attack fans who were taunting him and throwing things at him.

Those fans were the worst of the worst. But, here’s the thing. In any confrontation in life, it’s good to try to stay clear-headed enough to ask yourself an important question.

“Who has more to lose in this situation?”

The answer, in this case, is Jefferson. If he had been successful in climbing into the stands, then what? Does he start swinging? Does he hit the right person? Does he accidentally hit the wrong person? Is an innocent bystander hurt in the melee? Could Jefferson himself have been hurt in a fight? Could a riot have started? Would he then have been ensnared in a costly legal battle?

In case you don’t feel like taking a test the correct answers are: bad things, yes, maybe, maybe, maybe, maybe, maybe, yes.

Jefferson had every right to be angry at the situation. But he also had an easy way out. He chose the other path and by doing so lowered himself and the organization and briefly put his promising future in jeopardy. One more question. What happens if he gets into the stands and one of the fans produces a gun? I know, in 2017 America that seems so unlikely.

Jefferson, who clearly has the most to lose in this altercation, nevertheless decided to escalate it. It was a huge mistake and one that he hopefully learns from given the benefit of reflection.

The Seahawks lost a game and their composure on a Sunday evening in Jacksonville. They’re lucky they didn’t lose more.