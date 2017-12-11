Gastineau: Seahawks Fans In Unfamiliar Place
By Nate & Spike
Filed Under:hockey, Thunderbirds

Your Seattle Thunderbirds are smack in the middle of a heated season and need all the support they can get!

Nate & Spike heard the call and want to do their part so they are giving away tickets to their last game before the holiday break!

Listen all week because you could be seeing the T-Birds take on the Prince George Cougars at the Accesso ShoWare Center in Kent on Friday, December 15th!

Puck drops at 7:35pm

Go T-Birds!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 102.5 KZOK

WATCH NOW
Latest Music News
Sarah's Brewery Visit Videos

Listen Live