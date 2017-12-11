Photo: Johnny Buzzerio

Hard rock heroes Alice in Chains are ready to hit the road in the new year.

The band has revealed a 12-date tour that launches on April 28 in Boston, with shows running through May 19, when Alice in Chains hit Philadelphia.

See the full tour itinerary below.

4/28 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

4/30 – Syracuse, NY @ Landmark Theatre

5/1 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

5/3 – Washington DC @ Anthem

5/4 – Charlotte, NC @ Carolina Rebellion

5/7 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom

5/10 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

5/13 – Somerset, WI @ Northern Invasion

5/15 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

5/16 – South Bend, IN @ Morris Performing Arts Center

5/18 – Columbus, OH @ Rock on the Range

5/19 – Philadelphia, PA – WMMR BBQ

