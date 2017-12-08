The action on the ice is heating up and your Seattle Thunderbirds need your support!

Listen to Nate & Spike all next week because they are giving you an opportunity to see them take on the Tri-Cities Americans on Friday, December 8th at 7:35 PM!

Whats even better is that all females in attendance will get a chance to shoot a puck after the game to try and win a Ham! There will also be a guaranteed 50/50 pot of $3,000 with the money going toward the Thunderbirds Community Sports Foundation!

Go T-Birds!