About four years ago I was having a conversation with a Seattle sports executive over lunch about the city’s arena situation. At the time, Chris Hansen’s project in SODO was the only proposal on the table. Hansen still had Steve Ballmer involved as his primary financial backer, and despite some push back from various factions, it seemed like the deal would eventually get done.

As we discussed the financial viability of the project my lunch partner sounded a note of caution. The building was being touted as a future home for both an NBA and NHL franchise. But his belief was that if the building were built and Hansen and his group could successfully lure the NBA back to Seattle, the NHL would likely not follow.

“If they can avoid it,” he said, “no team wants to play in an arena as a tenant to another team that runs the arena. That kind of setup can become financially crippling for the tenant.”

Four years and many twists later we find ourselves 180° removed from the plan to build an arena in SODO. Hansen’s project is still alive but after a series of blows (Ballmer’s departure, Hansen’s political misstep in Sacramento, and the city’s refusal to work with him on the Occidental Street vacation part of the project) it appears to be all but done. Unless. Well, let’s get to “unless” in a minute.

We now find ourselves with a plan (green-lighted by the city) to rebuild (again) Key Arena in an effort to lure both the NHL and the NBA here. The OVG plan calls for the building to be done by 2020, and for an expansion NHL team to begin playing there that fall.

An effort will be made, OVG says, to get an NBA team, too. But if my sports executive lunch partner was right, it now appears as if the NBA would be the last pig to the trough and in the unenviable position of being the tenant to an NHL team in a rebuilt Key Arena. It doesn’t mean the NBA won’t come back to Seattle to play in the new and improved Key Arena. But I think it makes it less likely.

And I’m OK with that.

For 15 of my 22 years at KJR I lived, died, breathed, ate, and drank the Sonics. I hosted their pre- and post-game shows. Occasionally I had the great fun of pinch-hitting for Kevin Calabro as their play-by-play guy. I traveled with the team on occasion including to all of the playoff games in the 1990s and on a memorable six-day journey to Japan to start the season in 2003. I did appearances with players, hosted draft day parties, and generally had one hell of a time through it all.

The Sonics departure in July of 2008 to Oklahoma City was my all-time professional low point. I was personally and professionally invested in the Supersonics and I was crushed that they were leaving town.

Dave Grosby and I happened to be doing our show at F.X. McRory’s that afternoon. The bar was empty. We were about 10 minutes into the broadcast when Slick Watts walked in. The perpetually upbeat man with the headband was despondent. We all were.

So why do I now say I’m OK if the new arena plan brings the NHL here but doesn’t lead to the return of the NBA?

Because F the NBA.

For almost a decade now we’ve worked as a community to try and get an arena deal done that would lead to pro basketball’s return. Various groups have cussed and discussed their way through proposals and plans all designed to get us a world-class arena. Politicians and their constituents have verbally sparred over what might be the best plan. Friendships and business relationships have been strained over disagreements on the best site or the best plan.

And during this entire process, what have we heard from the NBA regarding the potential for a team to come back to Seattle?

Bupkis.

Not a word. Not one piece of even semi-encouraging news about what an arena might or might not mean for the future of the NBA in Seattle.

Then, the same week the city agrees to move forward with the OVG plan at Key Arena, the NHL says they’ll begin the process for placing an expansion team here and they’ve given the OK for Seattle hockey interests to begin a season ticket drive.

Since 2008, nothing but contempt and “I told you so” from the NBA. An ongoing disregard for the 40 years of history the city has with the league. An ongoing extended middle finger to a fan base that’s done nothing wrong.

TWO days after a new plan is hatched a warm embrace from the NHL.

To me, it’s that simple. The NHL is INTO us. The NBA still wants to punish us for whatever it is they think we did wrong. One friend of mine who knows says the NBA is now looking at expansion after the 2024 season and Seattle would be on the list.

If that’s true, that means the NHL would have been here for four years. The NBA would have been gone for 16 years. And if the NBA wanted to place a team in Key Arena, we’d be back to the tenant situation which might not be financially palatable to a new pro basketball owner in Seattle.

Unless.

Unless Chris Hansen is able to hang on to his land in SODO and ultimately use it to build a basketball-specific arena designed to open when the NBA expands in 2024. It sounds crazy, but some cities (Minneapolis, Miami) have done separate facilities for hockey and basketball. Maybe that will be the answer here.

Or maybe the NBA will return via expansion in 2024 to a rebuilt Key Arena. Or maybe they won’t.

I just don’t care as much anymore. I loved the Sonics. I miss the Sonics. But I’m tired of the NBA not even being willing to give us the slightest bit of hope on a return.

Hockey, on the other hand, seems ready to rush into the Emerald City. I’m ready to embrace it.