CLICK HERE TO GET YOUR KZOK HOLIDAY PARTY TICKETS!

Gastineau: Seahawks Fans In Unfamiliar Place
The scheduled December 5 concert in New Orleans has been postponed.
Filed Under:Dead and Company, John Mayer

By Scott T. Sterling

John Mayer has been rushed to the hospital for an emergency appendectomy, forcing Dead & Company, the band he’s currently touring in, to postpone at least one show.

Related: Dead & Company Perform ‘Jack Straw’ on Stephen Colbert 

The band, consisting of former Grateful Dead members, announced Mayer’s health scare on social media. “Early this morning, Tuesday, December 5th, John Mayer was admitted into the hospital for emergency appendectomy forcing the Dead & Company December 5th concert in New Orleans to be postponed,” the band tweeted.

There is currently no further information on Mayer’s status. Check back for updates.

More From 102.5 KZOK

WATCH NOW
Latest Music News
Sarah's Brewery Visit Videos

Listen Live