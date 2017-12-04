CLICK HERE TO GET YOUR KZOK HOLIDAY PARTY TICKETS!

Sarah in Australia Part II

When visiting a country you’ve never been to before it can be very helpful to get some inside info. We have a listener we cleverly call ‘Australia Michael’. Yep, he’s from Australia. He was able to give us lots of recommendations, including advise on visiting Kangaroo Island. He said if we wanted to see wildlife, THIS was the place to go. I am so glad we took his advise, as it was a highlight of our trip. We saw koalas sleeping in the trees. Echidnas, hundreds of kangaroos, black swans, pelicans, sea lions and so much more. At Australia Michael’s recommendation we used a tour company called Kangaroo Island Odysseys. I’m so glad we did, because we wouldn’t have seen and learned as much had we attempted it on our own. Our guide Gaylene knew exactly where to find the animals, and she’s certainly more experienced driving on ‘the wrong side of the road’. Seeing a koala in the wild was a bucket list activity for me. We stayed at The Wanderers Rest, a tiny hotel in a forest next to to the American River. After dinner, the owners gave us flashlights and directions for the ‘wallaby walk’. Wallabies come out after dark, and we saw dozens! They look like mini kangaroos. If you plan a trip to Australia, and are into wildlife, I highly recommend this be part of your trip. Check out my pics below.

Kangaroos on Kangaroo Island!

Roos in the bush

Sarah and Matt at a gorgeous beach

One of the many beaches on Kangaroo Island

Gourmet picnic lunch at the beach

Sea lions

Sarah sees a koala!

Koala having a nap

Koalas sleep a lot. We saw many, some with babies in their pouch!

Goana

Remarkable Rocks on Kangaroo Island

Admiral’s Arch in Flinders Park

Yep, these are natural rock formations. Flinders Chase National Park

We got to see sheep sheering!

Matt enjoying the scenery

