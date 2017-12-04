Foreigner Announce 2018 ‘Juke Box Heroes’ Tour Dates

By Scott T. Sterling

Forty-one years later, and it still feels like the first time.

Classic rockers Foreigner, who this year celebrated the band’s 40th anniversary, are set to hit the road next summer for the Juke Box Heroes tour, featuring special guests Whitesnake and Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening.

“I’m excited to join forces with my fellow U.K. countrymen, David Coverdale and Jason Bonham, for what’s sure to be a rockin’ summer tour in the States,” Foreigner’s founding member and lead guitarist Mick Jones said in a press statement.

“We are truly excited and looking forward to playing in 2018 with our friends, Foreigner and Jason Bonham, on their North American tour,” added Whitesnake lead singer David Coverdale.

“Being part of Foreigner’s 40th Anniversary Tour last summer was wonderful,” said Jason Bonham. “Opening a show like that was very special to me, so when Mick asked if I’d do it again in 2018, I said yes without hesitation. I’m excited that Whitesnake will be filling out the middle slot this time as I’ve known David since I was 14 years old. It’s going to be a whole lotta fun!”

Tickets for the “Juke Box Heroes Tour” go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, December 8 at 10am local time. Tickets for Foreigner VIP packages including Meet & Greets with the band will be available at ForeignerVIP.com.

6/15 — Bangor, ME @ Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion

6/16 — Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

6/19 — Syracuse, NY @ Lakeview Amphitheater

6/20 — Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

6/22 — Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach

6/23 — Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

6/26 — Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

6/27 — Burgettstown, PA @ KeyBank Pavilion

6/29 — Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

6/30 — Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

7/03 — Raleigh, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

7/04 — Charlotte, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park

7/06 — Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater

7/07 — Alpharetta, GA @ Verizon Amphitheatre

7/08 — Simpsonville, SC @ Heritage Park Amphitheatre

7/10 — Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

7/11 — Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

7/13 — Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

7/15 — Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

7/17 — Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre

7/18 — St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

7/20 — The Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

7/21 — Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

7/24 — Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

7/25 — West Valley City @ UT, Usana Amphitheater

7/27 — Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre

7/28 — Ridgefield, WA @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheatre

7/31 — Chula Vista, CA @ Mattress Firm Amphitheatre

8/01 — Irvine, CA @ Five Point Amphitheater

