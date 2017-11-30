CLICK HERE TO GET YOUR KZOK HOLIDAY PARTY TICKETS!

Where Has Sarah’s Beaver Been?

Filed Under: Beaver Shots, Castor Canadensis, North American Beaver, Omaha Steaks, The Danny Bonaduce and Sarah Morning Show, Where has Sarah's Beaver Been?
(Photos courtesy Scott Vanderpool/Scotty Images)

Sarah’s Beaver hasn’t gotten this high in a long time, in fact she hasn’t ever been this high without the aid of an aircraft. It’s as high as you can get in Seattle!

If you can tell Danny and Sarah where her Beaver has been Friday morning, you could win MEAT…in the form of an Omaha Steaks prize package with an estimated street value of $200!

As always, the phone number to use is 1-800-252-1025…good luck, and Happy Beaver Hunting!

More from The Danny Bonaduce Show - 5:45-9am
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 102.5 KZOK

WATCH NOW
Latest Music News
Sarah's Brewery Visit Videos

Listen Live