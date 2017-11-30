Where Has Sarah’s Beaver Been?

Sarah’s Beaver hasn’t gotten this high in a long time, in fact she hasn’t ever been this high without the aid of an aircraft. It’s as high as you can get in Seattle!

If you can tell Danny and Sarah where her Beaver has been Friday morning, you could win MEAT…in the form of an Omaha Steaks prize package with an estimated street value of $200!

'Tis the season...to get invited to charity events!

This one, for the West Seattle Food Bank, is at the top of that, the tallest building in Seattle.

Sun sets quick this time of year, but the view is awesome.

It ought to be, this was the tallest building on the West Coast when it was finished in 1985.

Of course these pics don't do it justice...did Vanderpool tell you he's up to an iPhone 5 now?

Anyhow at this event on the top floor, you paid for drinks at a competition of Seattle's Best Bartenders!

Like Evan here! What a peach! All the bartenders had signature cocktails to offer.

Sarah's Beaver got as high as she's ever been! 933 feet!

Woah...it might be time to head home for a little nap...

You have to know your limits when things start to look like this.

A bit wobbly down the stairs...

Where you enter the elevators through one of Seattle's swankiest bars...

It's a private club...you probably can't afford it.

Anyhow fundraisers like this are fun...

...and the purse strings loosen up the more booze is applied...

Sure glad I'm not driving!

As always, the phone number to use is 1-800-252-1025…good luck, and Happy Beaver Hunting!