The Stones ’69, George Has The Last Laugh With The Taxman: This Day In Classic Rock [Videos]

Glen Campbell had one of his first big solo hits today in 1968 when Witchita Lineman went to number 1. He played rock and roll and country since the mid 50’s from Arkansas where he grew up, to New Mexico where he played in his uncle’s band, and to Los Angeles to seek fame and fortune as a member of The Wrecking Crew, the famed group of studio musicians who played on everything from Elvis to Sinatra, was a member of The Champs (Tequila, as any Husky fan knows), played with the Beach Boys, and finally as a megastar solo artist with his own TV show. He left us back in August at age 81, but managed a Key Arena stop on a farewell tour in 2012 attended by more than a few KZOK listeners.

The Monkees played the last live show (before their first reunion 15 years later) at the Oakland Coliseum home of the Raiders and A’s tonight in 1969.

The originally scheduled last show of The Rolling Stones 17-date 1969 North American tour (which skipped the Pacific Northwest) was today at the Palm Beach (FL) International Raceway Festival with opening acts The Moody Blues, Ten Years After, King Crimson, Janis Joplin, The Band, Steppenwolf and Iron Butterfly. It was the first tour of the Stones’ Mick Taylor era, there had been major technological improvements in sound and lighting, and given the political turmoil of the time the band’s songs like Street Fighting Man had Mick Jagger having to turn down requests for appearances by groups like the Black Panthers. The shows were hailed by critics as “History’s first mythic rock and roll tour”, “benchmark of an era”, and “part of rock and roll legend”. They cleared a million dollars selling tickets from $4.50 to $8.00, but were criticized for charging so much, and added another show…for free…at the Altamont Speedway East of San Francisco on December 6th.

Sir Elton Hercules John was at the business end of an angry press release from the World Organization of the Scout Movement today in 1999. The were incensed that Elton had performed his song Original Sin with six male dancers dressed as Boy Scouts who had peeled of their uniforms by the end of the song at The Royal Albert Hall.

Today in 2002, a year and a day after his death from lung cancer at 58, a High Probate Court in London decided that George Harrison had left his £99 million fortune to his wife Olivia and son Dhani in a properly protected trust, and the Crown Treasurer was out £40 million.

A block of East 2nd Street in Manhattan, near the corner of Bleecker and Bowrey and the former site of the famous CBGB nightclub, was officially renamed Joey Ramone Place today in 2003. The Ramones singer Joey and bass player Dee Dee lived there in the band’s early days. In 2010 it was reported as the city’s most-often-stolen sign, and last September it was moved to 20 feet above ground level.

The 77 final earthly possessions of Syd Barrett were sold at auction today in 2006. They included 10 of his paintings, tools, some furniture, two bicycles, notebooks, and binders. The auction program described their owner, who had quit Pink Floyd in 1968 and died from complications of diabetes at 60 in July, as a man “with a total disinterest in materialism”. The auction raised nearly a quarter of a million dollars.

Rock and Roll Birthdays

Television host and early rock and roll disc jockey Dick Clark would be 88. “America’s Oldest Teenager” died in 2012. Our own Danny Bonaduce considered him a mentor.

10 Years After bass player Leo Lyons is 73.

Deep Purple bass player Roger Glover is 71, and was finally inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame last Spring.

11/30