Sarah’s Beer of the Week 11.30.17

I spent Thanksgiving week in Australia, and had an outstanding time. When people think about Australia they often think ‘CRIKEY’ or ‘ANOTHER SHRIMP ON THE BARBI’ or ‘FOSTERS, IT’S AUSTRALIAN FOR BEER’. Well, I learned that Foster’s is NOT Australian for beer. In fact, I did not spy even ONE Fosters during my ten days there. I did, however, discover that there is a lot of very good beer being brewed. It was quite hot, so lagers, pales and pilsners were tasty. Hoppy standouts were Hoppapotamus from Brewboys, Lord Nelson’s Three Sheets Pale and Prancing Pony’s beers. Matt and I tried a lot of beer, check out the pics below!

