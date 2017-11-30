CLICK HERE TO GET YOUR KZOK HOLIDAY PARTY TICKETS!

Join Us for the KZOK Toy Drive benefiting Santa’s Castle!

Filed Under: Danny Bonaduce, Toy Drive

It’s the most wonderful time of the year and jolly Santa Danny and Santa’s Castle need your help!

Join 102.5 KZOK and Danny Bonaduce on Saturday, December 9th, from 10 AM – 12 PM at Tacoma Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram as we collect new and unwrapped toys and donations!

All of the donations will go towards military families at Joint Base Lewis-McChord who are experiencing financial difficulty this holiday season. Help us fill up a new car with donations and meet Danny!

The Jeep Big Finish Sales Event is going on and YOU could score some amazing deals on brand new Jeep vehicles including the Grand Cherokee and Latitude!

Come drop off your toys at 4101 South Tacoma Way in Tacoma on Saturday, December 9th!

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 102.5 KZOK

WATCH NOW
Latest Music News
Sarah's Brewery Visit Videos

Listen Live