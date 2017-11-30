Join Us for the KZOK Toy Drive benefiting Santa’s Castle!

It’s the most wonderful time of the year and jolly Santa Danny and Santa’s Castle need your help!

Join 102.5 KZOK and Danny Bonaduce on Saturday, December 9th, from 10 AM – 12 PM at Tacoma Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram as we collect new and unwrapped toys and donations!

All of the donations will go towards military families at Joint Base Lewis-McChord who are experiencing financial difficulty this holiday season. Help us fill up a new car with donations and meet Danny!

The Jeep Big Finish Sales Event is going on and YOU could score some amazing deals on brand new Jeep vehicles including the Grand Cherokee and Latitude!

Come drop off your toys at 4101 South Tacoma Way in Tacoma on Saturday, December 9th!