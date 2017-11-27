It’s Beginning to Look a lot like Christmas!

This isn’t your average holiday party! Especially when Spike & Danny team up to sing!

You do not want to miss out on the 102.5 KZOK Christmas Party this year at the Temple Theater in Tacoma! Spike & the Impalers will be performing their collection of classic rock staples along with the Danny Bonaduce and Sarah Morning Show!

Nate & Spike are so excited about this event that they broke into the bosses office and stole his stash of tickets! Listen all week because they will be giving them to you!

See you there on Thursday, December 7th!