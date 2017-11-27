Stocks, Bonds, Derivatives and Residuals… Jim The Flagger takes the complex world of finance, and boils it down into terms we can understand (well, sometimes we can understand it anyway).
This week’s report:
Don’t miss Jim’s analysis and advice Monday mornings around 7:50, it’s “Business News with Jim The Flagger”.
Scroll Down For Past Reports:
October 16th:
October 9th:
September 25th:
September 18th:
September 11th:
August 28th:
August 21st:
August 14th:
August 7th:
July 31st:
July 24th:
July 17:
July 10th:
June 26th:
June 19th:
June 12th:
June 5th:
May 22nd:
May 15th:
May 8th:
May 1st, 2017:
April 24th, 2017:
April 10th, 2017:
March 27th, 2017:
March 20th, 2017:
March 13th, 2017:
March6th, 2017:
February 27th, 2017: