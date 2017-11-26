Cream Bid Farewell, The Beatles Hit #1 Again, The First Band In Space: This Day In Classic Rock [Videos]

The Beatles “music video” (they weren’t called that yet) for the song Hello, Goodbye ran on CBS’s Ed Sullivan Show tonight in 1967. Interestingly, it was never shown on TV at home in England, because the musician’s union there had managed to get a total ban on “lip-synching” or “Miming” through Parliament.

Cream played the first of two “Farewell Concerts” tonight in 1968 at London’s Royal Albert Hall. Both were filmed by the BBC, and later released on video, but the sound quality, presentation, and performance were panned by critics. Jack Bruce later said, “It wasn’t a good gig. Cream was better than that. We knew it was all over. We knew we were just finishing it off, getting it over with….we were getting worse by the minute”. Due to some lackadaisical editing by the BBC, Ginger Baker seems to change clothes at light speed during his drum solo (He wore different clothes each night). Opening acts were the newly formed Yes and Irish band Taste, who were fronted by Rory Gallagher. They would have no opening act for their reunion there in 2005.

The New York Dolls made their British debut tonight in 1973 at the Rainbow Room in London. They never made it into the American mainstream, but would be hugely influential to performers from David Bowie to Alice Cooper to Guns-N-Roses. They broke up in 1977, but have reunited several times since, including a gig at Seattle’s Bumbershoot.

One of the many British bands influenced by The New York Dolls put out it’s only single on The Beatles old label EMI today in 1976. Anarchy in the UK by The Sex Pistols came in a plain black wrapper, and would get to a promising #38 on the chart, but by the time the band was ready to release God Save The Queen, EMI gave them the boot.

David Gilmore and Nick Mason, by now the only official members of Pink Floyd, attended the launch of a Russian Soyuz today in 1988. The Russkie Cosmonauts were taking along a cassette (minus the case to save weight) of their new album The Delicate Sound of Thunder. When they popped it into the Soyuz audio system in orbit, Pink Floyd became the first rock band to be played in space.

The Eagles started a two-week run at #1 with Hell Freezes Over today in 1994, the title taken from singing drummer Don Henley’s reply to an interviewer’s question as to when The Eagles would get back together.

The Beatles were back at #1 on the U.S. and British album charts today in 2000 with Beatles 1, a compilation of their 27 U.S. and/or British #1 singles as taken from the Billboard and/or Record Retailer magazine charts remixed, reengineered, repackaged and otherwise gussied up at the personal direction of Sir George Martin and the three surviving Beatles. It had been released November 13th, the 30th anniversary of their breakup, and would set a record-record as the fastest selling record of all time.

Rock and Roll Birthdays

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inducted soul singer, actress, and the former wife of the man with the first rock and roll record, Tina Turner (born Anna Mae Bollock) is 78.

Alan Henderson, bass player with Van Morrison’s Them, is 73.

John Mayall’s Bluesbreakers and Fleetwood Mac bass player John McVie is 72.

Focus bass player Bert Ruiter is 71.

