2017 Top 102 Albums

102 — GREATEST HITS – THE CLASH

ROCK THE CASBAH

LONDON CALLING

SHOULD I STAY OR SHOULD I GO

TRAIN IN VAIN

I FOUGHT THE LAW

101 — MAGICAL MYSTERY TOUR – THE BEATLES – 1967

MAGICAL MYSTERY TOUR

MAGICAL MYSTERY TOUR THE FOOL ON THE HILL

I AM THE WALRUS

HELLO GOODBYE

STRAWBERRY FIELDS FOREVER

BABY YOU’RE A RICH MAN

PENNY LANE

ALL YOU NEED IS LOVE

100 — ONE OF THESE NIGHTS – THE EAGLES 1975

ONE OF THESE NIGHTS

LYIN’ EYES

TAKE IT TO THE LIMIT

99 — TEN- PEARL JAM



EVEN FLOW

EVEN FLOW ALIVE

JEREMY

98–FULL MOON FEVER – TOM PETTY – 1989

FREE FALLIN’

FREE FALLIN’ I WON’T BACK DOWN

A FACE IN THE CROWD

RUNNIN’ DOWN A DREAM

97 — STRANGE DAYS – THE DOORS – 1967

STRANGE DAYS

STRANGE DAYS YOU’RE LOST LITTLE GIRL

LOVE ME TWO TIMES

PEOPLE ARE STRANGE

WHEN THE MUSIC’S OVER

MOONLIGHT DRIVE

96 — 90125 – YES – 1983

OWNER OF A LONELY HEART

IT CAN HAPPEN

CHANGES

LEAVE IT

95 — BEATLES-A HARD DAYS NIGHT – 1964

A HARD DAYS NIGHT

A HARD DAYS NIGHT I SHOULD HAVE KNOWN BETTER

IF I FELL

I’M HAPPY JUST TO DANCE WITH YOU

AND I LOVE HER

TELL ME WHY

CAN’T BUY ME LOVE

ANY TIME AT ALL

THINGS WE SAID TODAY

YOU CAN’T DO THAT

94 — CAN’T BUY A THRILL – STEELY DAN – 1972

DIRTY WORK

DO IT AGAIN

REELING IN THE YEARS

93 — THE LONG RUN – THE EAGLES – 1979

THE LONG RUN

I CAN’T TELL YOU WHY

IN THE CITY

HEARTACHE TONIGHT

THOSE SHOES

92 — AMERICAN BEAUTY – THE GRATEFUL DEAD – 1970

BOX OF RAIN

BOX OF RAIN FRIEND OF THE DEVIL

SUGAR MAGNOLIA

RIPPLE

TRUCKIN’

91 — ELIMINATOR – ZZ TOP – 1983

GIMME ALL YOUR LOVIN’

GOT ME UNDER PRESSURE

SHARP DRESSED MAN

LEGS

TV DINNERS

90 — STEELY DAN – AJA 1977

AJA

DEACON BLUES

PEG

89 — MEET THE BEATLES – THE BEATLES – 1964

I WANT TO HOLD YOUR HAND

I WANT TO HOLD YOUR HAND I SAW HER STANDING THERE

IT WON’T BE LONG

ALL MY LOVING

DON’T BOTHER ME

I WANT TO BE YOUR MAN

88 — STRANGER IN TOWN – BOB SEGER – 1978

HOLLYWOOD NIGHTS

STILL THE SAME

OLD TIME ROCK & ROLL

FEEL LIKE A NUMBER

WE’VE GOT TONIGHT

87 — IN THROUGH THE OUT DOOR – LED ZEPPELIN – 1979

IN THE EVENING

FOOL IN THE RAIN

ALL MY LOVE

86 — BROTHERS & SISTERS – ALLMAN BROS – 1973

JESSICA

RAMBLIN’ MAN

SOUTHBOUND

85 –DISRAELI GEARS – CREAM – 1967

STRANGE BREW

SUNSHINE OF YOUR LOVE

TALES OF BRAVE ULYSSES

84 — RUNNING ON EMPTY – JACKSON BROWNE – 1977

YOU LOVE THE THUNDER

RUNNING ON EMPTY

THE LOAD OUT/STAY

83 — 1984 – VAN HALEN – 1984

1984/JUMP

PANAMA

TOP JIMMY

DROP DEAD LEGS

HOT FOR TEACHER

I’LL WAIT

82 — PEARL – JANIS JOPLIN – 1971

MOVE OVER

CRY BABY

ME AND BOBBY MCGEE

MERCEDES BENZ

GET IT WHILE YOU CAN

81 — STRAIGHT SHOOTER – BAD COMPANY – 1975

GOOD LOVIN’ GONE BAD

FEEL LIKE MAKIN’ LOVE

SHOOTING STAR

80 — SOME GIRLS – ROLLING STONES – 1978

MISS YOU

FAR AWAY EYES

BEAST OF BURDEN

SHATTERED

79 — GET YOUR WINGS – AEROSMITH – 1974

SAME OLD SONG AND DANCE

TRAIN KEPT A ROLLIN’

78 — BOOK OF DREAMS – STEVE MILLER – 1977

THRESHOLD/JET AIRLINER

SWINGTOWN

JUNGLE LOVE

THE STAKE

77 — AGAINST THE WIND – BOB SEGER – 1980

YOU’LL ACCOMPANY ME

HER STRUT

AGAINST THE WIND

FIRE LAKE

76 — TRES HOMBRES – ZZ TOP – 1973

WAITING FOR THE BUS/JESUS JUST LEFT…

BEER DRINKERS AND HELL RAISERS

MOVE ME ON DOWN THE LINE

LA GRANGE

75 — EVEN IN THE QUIETEST MOMENTS – SUPERTRAMP – 1977

LOVER BOY

GIVE A LITTLE BIT

EVEN IN THE QUIETEST MOMENTS

FROM NOW ON

74 — BORN TO RUN – BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN – 1975

THUNDER ROAD

TENTH AVENUE FREEZE-OUT

BACKSTREETS

BORN TO RUN

SHE’S THE ONE

JUNGLELAND

73 — THE SKY IS CRYING – STEVIE RAY VAUGHN – 1991

THE SKY IS CRYING

LITTLE WING

EMPTY ARMS

72 — HIGH VOLTAGE – AC/DC – 1976

IT’S A LONG WAY TO THE TOP

THE JACK

LIVE WIRE

T.N.T.

71 — III – LED ZEPPELIN – 1970

IMMIGRANT SONG

SINCE I’VE BEEN LOVING YOU

GALLOWS POLE

BRON-Y-AUR STOMP

THAT’S THE WAY

70 — THE YES ALBUM – YES – 1970

YOURS IS NO DISGRACE

STARSHIP TROOPER

I’VE SEEN ALL GOOD PEOPLE

69 — THE GRAND ILLUSION – STYX – 1977

THE GRAND ILLUSION

FOOLING YOURSELF

COME SAIL AWAY

68 — FLEETWOOD MAC – FLEETWOOD MAC – 1975

RHIANNON

OVER MY HEAD

SAY YOU LOVE ME

LANDSLIDE

67 — QUADROPHENIA – THE WHO – 1973

5:15

THE REAL ME

DR. JIMMY/THE ROCK/LOVE, REIGN O’ER

66 — BAND ON THE RUN – PAUL MCCARTNEY – 1973

BAND ON THE RUN

JET

LET ME ROLL IT

HELEN WHEELS

NINETEEN HUNDRED EIGHTY-FIVE

65 — NIGHT MOVES – BOB SEGER – 1976

ROCK & ROLL NEVER FORGETS

NIGHT MOVES

THE FIRE DOWN BELOW

MAINSTREET

64 — HOUSES OF THE HOLY – LED ZEPPELIN – 1973

THE SONG REMAINS THE SAME

THE RAIN SONG

OVER THE HILLS AND FAR AWAY

DANCING DAYS

D’YER MAKER

NO QUARTER

THE OCEAN

63 — HONKY CHATEAU – ELTON JOHN – 1972

HONKY CAT

ROCKET MAN

MONA LISAS AND MAD HATTERS

62 — CROSBY, STILLS & NASH – CSN – 1969

SUITE: JUDY BLUE EYES

MARRAKESH EXPRESS

GUINNEVERE

YOU DON’T HAVE TO CRY

PRE-ROAD DOWNS

WOODEN SHIPS

LADY OF THE ISLAND

HELPLESSLY HOPING

LONG TIME GONE

49 BYE-BYES

61 — EXILE ON MAIN STREET – ROLLING STONES – 1972

ROCKS OFF

RIP THIS JOINT

TUMBLING DICE

SWEET VIRGINIA

60 — RUBBER SOUL – THE BEATLES – 1965

DRIVE MY CAR

NORWEGIAN WOOD

NOWHERE MAN

MICHELLE

GIRL

GIRL I’M LOOKING THROUGH YOU

IN MY LIFE

WAIT

IF I NEEDED SOMEONE

RUN FOR YOUR LIFE

59 — DAYS OF FUTURE PASSED – MOODY BLUES

AFTERNOON/EVENING/NIGHT

58 — BROTHERS IN ARMS – DIRE STRAITS – 1985

SO FAR AWAY

MONEY FOR NOTHING

WALK OF LIFE

57 — DAMN THE TORPEDOES – TOM PETTY – 1979

REFUGEE

HERE COMES MY GIRL

EVEN THE LOSERS

DON’T DO ME LIKE THAT

56 — UH-HUH – JOHN COUGAR MELLENCAMP – 1983

CRUMBLIN’ DOWN

PINK HOUSES

AUTHORITY SONG

PLAY GUITAR

55 — ABRAXAS – SANTANA – 1970

SINGING WINDS, CRYING BEASTS

BLACK MAGIC WOMAN

OYE COMO VA

SAMBA PA TI

HOPE YOU’RE FEELING BETTER

54 — APPETITE FOR DESTRUCTION – GUNS ‘N ROSES

WELCOME TO THE JUNGLE

NIGHT TRAIN

PARADISE CITY

SWEET CHILD ‘O MINE

53 — L.A. WOMAN – THE DOORS – 1971

LOVER HER MADLY

CARS HISS BY MY WINDOW

L.A. WOMAN

RIDERS ON THE STORM

52 — BLOOD ON THE TRACKS – BOB DYLAN – 1974

TANGLED UP IN BLUE

SIMPLE TWIST OF FATE

SHELTER FROM THE STORM

51 — LAYLA AND OTHER ASSORTED LOVE SONGS – DEREK & THE DOMINOES – 1970

LAYLA

BELL BOTTOM BLUES

HAVE YOU EVER LOVED A WOMAN

50 — HARVEST – NEIL YOUNG – 1972

HEART OF GOLD

OLD MAN

ALABAMA

THE NEEDLE & THE DAMAGE DONE

49 — IN STEP – STEVIE RAY VAUGHN – 1989

THE HOUSE IS ROCKIN’

CROSSFIRE

TIGHTROPE

RIVIERA PARADISE

48 — DOG AND BUTTERFLY – HEART – 1978

STRAIGHT ON

DOG AND BUTTERFLY

MISTRAL WIND

47 — CRIME OF THE CENTURY – SUPERTRAMP – 1974

SCHOOL

BLOODY WELL RIGHT

DREAMER

RUDY

CRIME OF THE CENTURY

46 — SYNCHRONICITY – THE POLICE – 1983

SYNCHRONICITY I

EVERY BREATH YOU TAKE

KING OF PAIN

WRAPPED AROUND YOUR FINGER

SYNCHRONICITY II

45 — I – VAN HALEN – 1978

RUNNIN’ WITH THE DEVIL

YOU REALLY GOT ME

JAMIE’S CRYIN’

44 — UNPLUGGED – ERIC CLAPTON – 1992

BEFORE YOU ACCUSE ME

TEARS IN HEAVEN

LAYLA

RUNNING ON FAITH

43 — MOVING PICTURES – RUSH – 1981

TOM SAWYER

RED BARCHETTA

LIMELIGHT

42 — BORN IN THE U.S.A. – BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN – 1984

BORN IN THE U.S.A.

I’M ON FIRE

DANCING IN THE DARK

MY HOMETOWN

41 — PRONOUNCED – LYNYRD SKYNYRD – 1973

GRIMME THREE STEPS

SIMPLE MAN

FREE BIRD

40 — FLY LIKE AN EAGLE – STEVE MILLER – 1976

SPACE INTRO/FLY LIKE AN EAGLE

WILD MOUNTAIN HONEY

TAKE THE MONEY AND RUN

ROCK’N ME

39 — FRAGILE – YES – 1972

ROUNDABOUT

LONG DISTANCE RUN AROUND/FISH

38 — FRAMPTON COMES ALIVE – PETER FRAMPTON – 1976

SHOW ME THE WAY

BABY, I LOVE YOUR WAY

DO YOU FEEL LIKE WE DO

37 — REVOLVER – THE BEATLES – 1966

TAXMAN

ELEANOR RIGBY

HERE, THERE, AND EVERYWHERE

YELLOW SUBMARINE

GOOD DAY SUNSHINE

AND YOUR BIRD CAN SING

FOR NO ONE

DOCTOR ROBERT

GOT TO GET YOU INTO MY LIFE

TOMORROW NEVER KNOWS

36 — SLOWHAND – ERIC CLAPTON – 1977

COCAINE

WONDERFUL TONIGHT

LAY DOWN SALLY

THE CORE

35 — THE CARS – THE CARS – 1978

GOOD TIMES ROLL

MY BEST FRIEND’S GIRL

JUST WHAT I NEEDED

YOU’RE ALL I’VE GOT TONIGHT

BYE BYE LOVE

MOVING IN STEREO/ALL MIXED UP

34 — EAGLES – EAGLES – 1972

TAKE IT EASY

WITCHY WOMAN

PEACEFUL EASY FEELING

33 — BAD COMPANY – BAD COMPANY – 1974

CAN’T GET ENOUGH

BAD COMPANY

MOVIN’ ON

SEAGULL

READY FOR LOVE

32 — MADMAN ACROSS THE WATER – ELTON JOHN – 1971

TINY DANCER

LEVON

MADMAN ACROSS THE WATER

31 — AQUALUNG – JETHRO TULL – 1971

AQUALUNG

CROSS-EYED MARY

HYMN 43

LOCOMOTIVE BREATH

30 — DEJA VU – CROSBY, STILLS, NASH & YOUNG – 1970

CARRY ON

TEACH YOUR CHILDREN

HELPLESS

WOODSTOCK

DÉJÀ VU

4 + 20

29 — TOMMY – THE WHO – 1969

OVERTURE

IT’S A BOY

1921

AMAZING JOURNEY/SPARKS

EYESIGHT TO THE BLIND

CHRISTMAS

COUSIN KEVIN

THE ACID QUEEN

UNDERATURE

DO YOU THINK IT’S ALRIGHT?

FIDDLE ABOUT

PINBALL WIZARD

THERE’S A DOCTOR

GO TO THE MIRROR

TOMMY CAN YOU HEAR ME

SMASH THE MIRROR

SENSATION

MIRACLE CURE

SALLY SIMPSON

I’M FREE

WELCOME

TOMMY’S HOLIDAY CAMP

WE’RE NOT GONNA TAKE IT

28 — BREAKFAST IN AMERICA – SUPERTRAMP – 1979

THE LOGICAL SONG

GOODBYE STRANGER

BREAKFAST IN AMERICA

TAKE THE LONG WAY HOME

27 — COSMO’S FACTORY – CREDENCE CLEARWATER REVIVAL – 1970

TRAVELIN’ BAND

LOOKIN’ OUT MY BACK DOOR

RUN THROUGH THE JUNGLE

WHO’LL STOP THE RAIN

I HEARD IT THROUGH THE GRAPEVINE

LONG AS I CAN SEE THE LIGHT

26 — PHYSICAL GRAFFITI – LED ZEPPELIN – 1975

BLACK COUNTRY WOMAN

HOUSES OF THE HOLY

TEN YEARS GONE

TRAMPLED UNDERFOOT

DOWN BY THE SEASIDE

KASHMIR

BOOGIE WITH STU

THE ROVER

NIGHT FLIGHT

25 — TOYS IN THE ATTIC – AEROSMITH – 1975

TOYS IN THE ATTIC

WALK THIS WAY

BIG TEN INCH RECORD

SWEET EMOTION

24 — SECOND HELPING – LYNYRD SKYNYRD – 1974

SWEET HOME ALABAMA

DON’T ASK ME NO QUESTIONS

THE BALLAD OF CURTIS LOEW

WORKIN FOR MCA

CALL ME THE BREEZE

THE NEEDLE AND THE SPOON

23 — WISH YOU WERE HERE – PINK FLOYD – 1975

SHINE ON YOU CRAZY DIAMOND

WELCOME TO THE MACHINE

HAVE A CIGAR

WISH YOU WERE HERE

SHINE ON YOU CRAZY DIAMOND

22 — BOSTON – BOSTON – 1976

MORE THAN A FEELING

PEACE OF MIND

FOREPLAY/LONG TIME

ROCK AND ROLL BAND

SMOKIN’

HITCH A RIDE

21 — ALL THINGS MUST PASS – GEORGE HARRISON



MY SWEET LORD

ISN’T IT A PITY

WHAT IS LIFE

20 — DREAMBOAT ANNIE – HEART – 1976

MAGIC MAN

DREAMBOAT ANNIE/CRAZY ON YOU

DREAMBOAT ANNIE

WHITE LIGHTNING AND WINE

19 — AXIS: BOLD AS LOVE – JIMI HENDRIX – 1967

UP FROM THE SKIES

WAIT UNTIL TOMORROW

SPANISH CASTLE MUSIC

LITTLE WING

IF 6 WAS 9

CASTLES MADE OF SAND

18 — STICKY FINGERS – ROLLING STONES – 1971

BROWN SUGAR

WILD HORSES

CAN’T YOU HEAR ME KNOCKING

BITCH

DEAD FLOWERS

MOONLIGHTMILE

17 — THE JOSHUA TREE – U2

WHERE THE STREETS HAVE NO NAME

I STILL HAVEN’T FOUND WHAT I’M…

WITH OR WITHOUT YOU

IN GOD’S COUNTRY

ONE TREE HILL

16 — THE DOORS – THE DOORS – 1967

BREAK ON THROUGH

SOUL KITCHEN

THE CRYSTAL SHIP

TWENTIETH CENTURY FOX

ALABAMA SONG

LIGHT MY FIRE

BACK DOOR MAN

END

15 — GOODBYE YELLOW BRICK ROAD – ELTON JOHN – 1973

FUNERAL FOR A FRIEND

ALL THE GIRLS LOVE ALICE

CANDLE IN THE WIND

THE BALLLAD OF DANNY BAILEY

BENNIE AND THE JETS

SATURDAY NIGHT’S ALRIGHT FOR FIGHTING

GOODBYE YELLOW BRICK ROAD

HARMONY

GREY SEAL

14 — II – LED ZEPPELIN – 1969

WHOLE LOTTA LOVE

WHAT IS AND WHAT SHOULD NEVER BE

THE LEMON SONG

THANK YOU

HEARTBREAKER/LIVING LOVING MAID

RAMBLE ON

MOBY DICK

BRING IT ON HOME

13 — I – LED ZEPPELIN – 1969

GOOD TIMES BAD TIMES

BABE, I’M GONNA LEAVE YOU

YOU SHOOK ME

DAZED AND CONFUSED

YOUR TIME IS GONNA COME/

BLACK MOUNTAIN SIDE/

COMMUNICATION BREAKDOWN

I CAN’T QUIT YOU BABY

HOW MANY MORE TIMES

12 — THE WALL – PINK FLOYD – 1979

ANOTHER BRICK…PARTS I & II

HEY YOU

MOTHER

COMFORTABLY NUMB

YOUNG LUST

RUN LIKE HELL

11 — LET IT BLEED – ROLLING STONES – 1969

GIMME SHELTER

LIVE WITH ME

LET IT BLEED

MIDNIGHT RAMBLER

YOU GOT THE SILVER

MONKEY MAN

YOU CAN’T ALWAYS GET WHAT YOU WANT

10 — ABBEY ROAD – THE BEATLES – 1969

COME TOGETHER

SOMETHING

MAXWELL’S SILVER HAMMER

OH! DARLING

OCTOPUS’ GARDEN

I WANT YOU

HERE COMES THE SUN

BECAUSE

YOU NEVER GIVE ME YOUR MONEY

SUN KING MEDLEY

GOLDEN SLUMBERS MEDLEY

HER MAJESTY

9 — ARE YOU EXPERIENCED – JIMI HENDRIX – 1967

HEY JOE

STONE FREE

PURPLE HAZE

THE WIND CRIES MARY

FOXY LADY

RED HOUSE

MAY THIS BE LOVE

FIRE

THIRD STONE FROM THE SUN

ARE YOU EXPERIENCED

8 — HOTEL CALIFORNIA – THE EAGLES – 1976

HOTEL CALIFORNIA

NEW KID IN TOWN

LIFE IN THE FAST LANE

WASTED TIME

WASTED TIME (REPRISE)

VICTIM OF LOVE

PRETTY MAIDS ALL IN A ROW

TRY AND LOVE AGAIN

THE LAST RESORT

7 — WHO’S NEXT – THE WHO – 1971

BABA O’RILEY

BARGAIN

LOVE AIN’T FOR KEEPIN’

MY WIFE

THE SONG IS OVER

GETTIN’ IN TUNE

GOIN’ MOBILE

BEHIND BLUE EYES

WON’T GET FOOLED AGAIN

6 — RUMOURS – FLEETWOOD MAC – 1977

SECOND HAND NEWS

DREAMS

NEVER GOING BACK AGAIN

DON’T STOP

GO YOUR OWN WAY

SONGBIRD

THE CHAIN

YOU MAKE LOVING FUN

I DON’T WANT TO KNOW

GOLD DUST WOMAN

5 — IV – LED ZEPPELIN – 1971

BLACK DOG

BLACK DOG ROCK AND ROL

THE BATTLE OF EVERMORE

STAIRWAY TO HEAVEN

MISTY MOUNTAIN HOP

FOUR STICKS

GOING TO CALIFORNIA

WHEN THE LEVEE BREAKS

4 — BACK IN BLACK – AC/DC – 1980

HELLS BELLS

HELLS BELLS SHOOT TO THRIL

GIVEN THE DOG A BONE

BACK IN BLACK

YOU SHOOK ME ALL NIGHT LONG

HAVE A DRINK ON ME

ROCK AND ROLL AIN’T NOISE POLLUTION

3 — THE WHITE ALBUM – THE BEATLES – 1968

BACK IN THE U.S.S.R.

DEAR PRUDENCE

GLASS ONION

OB-LA-DI, OB-LA-DA

WILD HONEY PIE

THE CONTINUING STORY OF BUNGALOW

WHILE MY GUITAR GENTLY WEEPS

WHILE MY GUITAR GENTLY WEEPS HAPPINESS IS A WARM GUN

MARTHA MY DEAR

I’M SO TIRED

BLACKBIRD

PIGGIES

ROCKY RACCOON

DON’T PASS ME BY

WHY DO’NT WE DO IT IN THE ROAD

I WILL

JULIA

BIRTHDAY

YER BLUES

MOTHER NATURE’S SON

EVERYBODY’S GOT…

SEXY SADIE

HELTER SKELTER

LONG LONG LONG

REVOLUTION 1

HONEY PIE

SAVOY TRUFFLE

CRY BABY CRY

REVOLUTION 9

GOODNIGHT

2 — SGT. PEPPER’S LONELY HEARTS CLUB BAND – THE BEATLES – 1967

SGT. PEPPER/WITH A LITTLE HELP

LUCY IN THE SKY WITH DIAMONDS

LUCY IN THE SKY WITH DIAMONDS GETTING BETTER

FIXING A HOLE

SHE’S LEAVING HOME

BEING FOR THE BENEFIT OF MR. KITE

WITHIN YOU WITHOUT YOU

WHEN I’M 64

LOVELY RITA

GOOD MORNING GOOD MORNING

SGT. PEPPER/A DAY IN THE LIFE

1 — DARK SIDE OF THE MOON – PINK FLOYD – 1973