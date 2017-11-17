102.5 KZOK Presents a Rockin’ Holiday Party!

‘Twas the Night before the show, and all through the station, not a single DJ was sleeping, not even Steve Slaton.

All giddy and cheerful was this group of adults, nothing could bring them down, not even insults.

Getting ready with songs, skits, and more, they guaranteed, this night would not be a bore.

Thursday, December 7th at 8:00 PM was the night they picked, to have a party for all their listeners, the guest list wasn’t strict.

To the Temple Theater in Tacoma, they went with a dash, all it took to get in would be $20, doesn’t need to be cash.

Spike & the Impalers are scheduled to play, With Danny, Sarah, and gang arriving by sleigh.

So we invite all to this glorious night, come one, come all! There’s no need fight!

Come celebrate the holiday season with Seattle’s only classic rock station, 102.5 KZOK! We are taking over the Temple Theater in Tacoma on Thursday, December 7th with live music from Spike & the Impalers and some shenanigans from your favorite morning show, the Danny Bonaduce and Sarah Morning Show! Tickets are only $20 in advance and $25 at the door. The show starts at 8:00 PM; you don’t want to miss out!

TICKETS AVAILABLE SOON