Adam Sandler is coming to town and he is bringing some of his friends with him!

Danny & Sarah don’t want you to miss out on seeing them live so they are giving away tickets to the show! Listen at 7:20 am this week and you could win a pair of tickets for the show on Monday, January 22nd at Benaroya Hall!

Psst… want to ensure you will be there? Well, tickets go on sale on Friday, November 17th at 10 am!