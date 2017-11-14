The Foo Fighters are Coming to Seattle!

15The Foo Fighters are making their triumphant return in the Emerald City on September 1st, 2018!

They will be rocking out at Safeco Field on their Concrete and Gold Tour and KZOK has your tickets before you can buy them! Listen all week because Danny & Sarah, Steve Slaton, AND Nate & Spike will all be giving YOU a chance to win!

Tickets for this concert go on sale on MONDAY, NOVEMBER 20TH at 10AM.

If you want to guarantee that you will be at Safeco when Dave Grohl and Co. step out on stage, check back here on Thursday because we will have a special PRE-SALE CODE that will give you access to early-bird tickets from Friday, November 17th at 10am until Sunday, November 19th at 10am