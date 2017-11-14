Free Concert Friday!

Are you ready for the Trans-Siberian Orchestra?!

We’ve got your last shot at winning tickets to their electric holiday show at Key Arena on November 25th at 8pm. You do not want to miss out on their critically acclaimed “Ghosts of Christmas Eve” Show presented by the Hallmark Channel!

Listen all day this Friday and when you hear the Woodstock guy, be caller 10 at 1-800-252-1025 or 206-421-1025 and you will win tickets to the show!

Miss out and you will have to wait until next year to see them again!