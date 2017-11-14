                                     Mike Gastineau:      You'll Never Guess Why TNF Is Here To Stay Read More

Free Concert Friday!

Filed Under: FCF, Trans Siberian Orchestra
(Photo by David Conger / davidconger.com)

Are you ready for the Trans-Siberian Orchestra?!

We’ve got your last shot at winning tickets to their electric holiday show at Key Arena on November 25th at 8pm. You do not want to miss out on their critically acclaimed “Ghosts of Christmas Eve” Show presented by the Hallmark Channel!

Listen all day this Friday and when you hear the Woodstock guy, be caller 10 at 1-800-252-1025 or 206-421-1025 and you will win tickets to the show!

Miss out and you will have to wait until next year to see them again!

banner long copy Free Concert Friday!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 102.5 KZOK

WATCH NOW
Latest Music News
Sarah's Brewery Visit Videos

Listen Live