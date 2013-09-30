“We’re pulling out all the stops,” Kirk Hammett told us last year, as he was discussing Metallica’s then-upcoming feature film, Through The Never, at Metallica‘s first Orion Festival in Atlantic City. “We built a monster stage, we’re gonna have a tremendous production, we’re gonna play all of our greatest songs and it is gonna be (huge).”

He wasn’t kidding. Metallica’s set for the shows they recorded for the film feature some of their most iconic songs: “Creeping Death,” “For Whom The Bell Tolls,” “Master Of Puppets,” “Enter Sandman,” and some lesser known tracks, including title tracks “Ride The Lightning” and the epic “…And Justice For All.” And they did pull out their wildest stage effects from their biggest tours, including the crumbling statue from the cover of …And Justice For All, the barrage of explosions during “One” and the collapsing stage from their 1997 tour for Load.

As far as concert films go, it’s beautifully shot. You actually do feel like you’re onstage with the band. But — ostensibly — this isn’t supposed to be just a Metallica concert film. There’s a narrative.

