Release Date: November 30, 1979

Producer: Bob Ezrin, David Gilmour, James Guthrie and Roger Waters

Singles: “Another Brick in the Wall, Part 2,” “Run Like Hell,” and “Comfortably Numb”

U.S. Billboard Peak Position: #1 (1980)

Fun Fact: The album makes a handful of references to former band member Syd Barrett. For instance, on the song “Nobody Home,” lyrics hint at Barrett’s condition during the band’s U.S. your in 1967 with the lines, “wild, staring eyes,” “Hendrix perm,” and “Gohills Boots.”

1. In the Flesh?

2. The Thin Ice

3. Another Brick in the Wall Part 1

4. The Happiest Days of Our Lives

5. Another Brick in the Wall Part 2

6. Mother

7. Goodbye Blue Sky

8. Empty Spaces

9. Young Lust

10. One of My Turns

11. Don’t Leave Me Now

12. Another Brick in the Wall Part 3

13. Goodbye Cruel World

14. Hey You

15. Is There Anybody Out There?

16. Nobody Home

17. Vera

18. Bring the Boys Back Home

19. Comfortably Numb

20. The Show Must Go On

21. In the Flesh

22. Run Like Hell

23. Waiting for the Worms

24. Stop

25. The Trial

26. Outside the Wall