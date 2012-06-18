Provided Photo

Join KZOK and Danny Bonaduce Wednesday June 27th at the Liberty Theater in Puyallup for the World Premier screening of Bigfoot starring Danny, Barry Williams and Sherilyn Fenn.

To get your seats, listen to 102.5 KZOK’s Danny Bonaduce Show mornings from 5:45 – 9am to win tickets. Premier passes are also available at Fiat Of Tacoma located at 3740 South Tacoma Way.

Click HERE for a map.

Here’s the details on the film: Bigfoot starring our very own KZOK personality and TV legend, Danny Bonaduce, this extraordinary movie is sure to capture audiences everywhere. Danny is joined by Barry Williams (The Brady Bunch) and star as life-long rivals battling over Bigfoot. Howard Hesseman (Head of the Class), Sherilyn Fenn (Twin Peaks), Andre Royo (The Wire) and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Alice Cooper (School’s Out) co-star in the movie, which is directed by Oscar and Emmy nominee Bruce Davison (X-Men).

The Liberty Theater is located at 116 West Main Street, Puyallup, Wa 98371. Red carpet festivities and surprises begin at 5, and the movie rolls at 6pm.

Must be 21 or over. Make sure you arrive early! Seating is first come, first served, except for members of the reviewing press. Theater is overbooked to assure a full house. Theater & KZOK is not responsible for overbooking. This pass does not guarantee seating . Duplicate passes will not be accepted. No recording allowed.