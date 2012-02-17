Funny how an old circus poster inspired one of the coolest songs in the history of music. The Beatles were putting the finishing touches on the recording on this day in 1967. I’ll tell you a story about the poster and of course play the song. Because that’s good radio. See you Sunday morning!
Mike West
Hey Mike,just moved here from Sanfrancisco area I love your show. I am a huge Beatles fan and love the facts that you present along with the music.I’m such a big fan that I named my son McCartney. Do you know what my best option to reach out to his camp to get an autographed photo to my son.I think he would think that was cool.
Hey Terry,
Welcome to Seattle. You left a very beautiful city! What a cool first name for a kid. Wish I would have thought of that! The autograph thing is pretty tough these days. In the past, I have just contacted by email MPL. Once in a while you can get someone in a good mood and Paul will sign something. Ringo is another story! Thanks for listening to the show. It’s the only radio I do after a 35 year career in Seattle and Los Angels. One of my best pals works in SF. His name is John Evans. He is on KCBS right now.
All the best to you and talk to you Sunday.
Mike
Dear Mike,
My wife Lisa and I love your show, Lisa died suddenly at home on Valentines day while I was at work. We were married for 25 years. We had a special song that I requested to her on your show many years ago. Could you please play “I Will” for me in her memory. I will be listening and sobbing. Thank You, Eric
Eric,
I am so sorry. I am also sorry that I don’t check this site as often as I should. If you will permit me, I will play your song this Sunday in the 8 hour. Do you mind if I mention you and Lisa? Again, sorry for your loss. I hope you are doing as well as possible.
Sincerely,
Mike W
Listen every Sunday! even when all I had was an am/fm clock radio! Thanks for all the times you have played my fav Norwegian Wood. Rubber Soul was the very first CD(of many, along with concert tickets) I won from The ‘X’ back in ’87 and continue to listen to it often. It makes my Sundays begin fantabulously when you grace the airwaves with your wit, charm, and knowledge! I hope and pray this will continue for many more years. I know its asking too much for you and gary to team up again, but a girl can have her fantasies!?! My email address is my dogs name ‘cuz I have a protection order against the x and the kids aren’t to share any info ’bout me. the Beatles were the only band I know of to include my name in the lyrics so I have a fondness in my heart! Take care…Keep on Smilin…
Mike Long Time No See? How Are You Doing. I Am Still In Cheney But Moving This Summer After I Get All The Missing People Home Here In The Next Couple Months. Connie Cole John Nelson Joe Michaels Also Including
You Were Here At The 93 The Mountain In Spokane Doing Commericals.
Craig Tutt Has A Different Last Name Hes A Country Singer Now Craig Morgan .hes A Excellent Singer. I Am Helping 20 Thousand People Get Free And Get Everyone Reunited With There Family And The Court Will Reward Them With Money. Tell Everyone I Have Been Single For 14yrs And Waiting For The Right One Take Care Love Kim